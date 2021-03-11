ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives summons for Thursday, seeks extension to appear

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. PTI file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case linked to a 2012 private complaint filed by BJP’s Subramanian Swamy in a Delhi court.

Terming the summons as “political vendetta meant to divert attention from pressing national issues”, the Congress said Sonia would appear before the ED as summoned on June 8.

National Herald row

  • Swamy alleges that Gandhis formed shell company Young Indian to illegally acquire National Herald assets worth Rs 2,000 cr
  • The assets belonged to AJL, a firm set up by ex-PM Nehru in 1938 to publish National Herald
  • Swamy alleges the newspaper shut in 2008 after a Rs 90.25 cr Congress loan failed to revive it 
  • In 2010, YI was formed with mere Rs 50 lakh capital, but with rights to recover Rs 90.25 cr debt 
  • In 2015, ED director was shifted after he shut case due to ‘lack of evidence’
  • Nov 2012: Swamy files private complaint in Delhi court
  • June 2014: Sonia, Rahul summoned as accused
  • Aug 2014: The Delhi High Court stays proceedings; ED initiates a preliminary probe
  • Aug 2015: ED decides to close case due to lack of substantive evidence; ED Director Rajan Katoch shifted
  • Dec 2015: Sonia, Rahul, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey appear in Delhi court, get bail
  • Feb 2016: SC refuses to quash proceedings
  • May 2017: HC allows I-T Dept to start probe against Gandhis 
  • April 2022: ED questions Kharge, Pawan Bansal
  • June 1, 2022: ED issues summons to Sonia, Rahul

Rahul, summoned for Thursday, has sought extension for any day after June 5, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, calling the development a “cowardly conspiracy”. He said the “entire party would stand by the Gandhis, fight and win this attack on the country’s democracy”.

Won’t bend or buckle

Cong will not retreat, won’t bend... It’s prevalent across India... still alive in every village. — Priyanka Gandhi, cong

Breach of trust

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi maliciously acquired assets of AJL. It is a case of cheating and breach of trust. — Subramanian Swamy, BJP

The matter that the Congress described as “a weird case of money laundering in which no money was involved” relates to Swamy’s allegations that the Gandhis formed a shell company called Young Indian to illegally acquire assets of National Herald newspaper worth Rs 2,000 crore. The assets belong to AssociatedJournals Limited (AJL), a firm that published National Herald, founded by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938.

Swamy’s case is that the newspaper closed down in 2008 after a Rs 90.25 crore Congress loan failed to revive it and in 2010, a new company called Young Indian, with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as directors, was incorporated with just Rs 50 lakh, but with rights to recover Rs 90.25 crore debt.

“It is an open and shut case, with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi owning 80 per cent shares of Young Indian. They maliciously acquired assets of AJL. It is a case of cheating and breach of trust,” Swamy again alleged today.

With Sonia and Rahul Gandhi on bail in the matter since December 2015, the Congress asked why the ED took so long to act, having even closed the case in August 2015 for want of substantive evidence.

Days after the decision to shut the case, the then ED Director Rajan Katoch was removed and the case reopened later. “Here is a strange case of alleged money laundering without money. There is AJL, which over the years published National Herald but commercially could not succeed... So, the Congress gives Rs 90 crore as financial support. This makes AJL an indebted company and, like other companies would do, AJL converts its debt into equity. The Rs 90 crore debt is assigned to a new not-for-profit company called Young Indian, which by definition cannot give dividends to shareholders or directors nor can make profits. Young Indian just holds AJL shares while AJL continues to hold profits as earlier,” senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

The summons to the Gandhis are meant for questioning under the PMLA provisions. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Congress would not budge, bend or buckle.

#rahul gandhi #sonia gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

5
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

6
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

7
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

8
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

9
Entertainment

Singer KK had 'some evident cut marks on his face and hand' when he was brought dead to hospital

10
Entertainment

After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

Don't Miss

View All
From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...

Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee

Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee

Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness

Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is main accus...

Cities

View All

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw