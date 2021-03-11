ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

New Delhi, June 1
*ED summons Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in the National Herald case on June 8
*ED issues notice to them
*Sonia Gandhi to join ED investigation: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi
*Rahul Gandhi to join ED investigation if he’s in town, else he will seek time and then appear: Singhvi
