Editors Guild voices concern on Press Bill

PTI

New Delhi, August 6

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday voiced concern about certain “draconian powers” in the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill that grant government powers to have more intrusive and arbitrary checks into the functioning of newspapers and magazines.

The Guild demanded that the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Bill, which seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act-1867, be referred to a Parliamentary Select Committee.

The Guild is concerned about the expansion of powers of the Press Registrar, the new restrictions on citizens to bring out periodicals, the continuation of power to enter premises of news publications, the vagueness inherent in many of the provisions, and the ambiguity surrounding power to frame rules that can have adverse implications on press freedom, a statement by the Guild said.

The Guild has already written to PM Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and leaders of parties among others on the matter.