Economic Survey: How the pandemic affected India's education system

Economic survey 2021-22 shows students ‘not currently enrolled’ in schools goes up during Covid-19 pandemic; significant impact on formal education across India; increase students moving from private to government schools

Economic Survey: How the pandemic affected India's education system

For representation only. File photo

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, January 31

The Covid pandemic affected lakhs of schools and colleges across India and has had a significant impact on the education system, the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament said on Monday.

While it is difficult to gauge the real-time impact of repeated lockdown on the education sector because the latest available comprehensive official data dates back to 2019-20, the Survey says, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021, which has assessed the impact during the pandemic for education sector in rural areas, found that children (age 6-14 years) ‘not currently enrolled in schools’ increased from 2.5 per cent in 2018 to 4.6 per cent in 2021.

Despite the pandemic enrolment in the age group of 15 to 16 years continued to improve as the number of “not enrolled” children in this age group declined from 12.1 per cent in 2018 to 6.6 per cent in 2021. However, the ASER report also found that during the pandemic, children (age 6-14 years) “not currently enrolled in schools” increased from 2.5 per cent in 2018 to 4.6 per cent in 2021, it said.

“To identify out-of-school children, their mainstreaming, and research sharing, the Government has shared the Covid-19 action plan with States and UTs,” the government’s report card for the FY says.

The ASER report also found that during the pandemic, children in rural areas moved out of private to government schools in all age groups.

“The possible reasons suggested for the shift are shut down of low-cost private schools, financial distress of parents, free facilities in government schools and families migrating back to villages,” the survey says.

While the availability of smartphones increased from 36.5 per cent in 2018 to 67.6 per cent in 2021, the ASER report says students in lower grades found it difficult to do online activities compared to higher grade students.

“Nonavailability of smartphones for children to use and network of connectivity issues were the challenges faced by children," the survey said. “However, almost all enrolled children have been provided textbooks for their current grade (91.9 per cent). This proportion has increased over the last year, for children enrolled in both government and private schools.”

Steps have been taken by the government to minimise the adverse impact of the pandemic on the education system to address the concern raised through private studies undertaken during the pandemic period, the survey adds.

What data from pre-pandemic year 2019-20 reveals

—Number of recognised schools and colleges continued to increase between 2018-19 and 2019-20, except for primary and upper primary school

—2019-20 also saw a decline in drop-out rates at primary, upper primary and secondary levels. School dropout rate at primary level declined to 1.45 per cent from 4.45 per cent in 2018-19, both for boys and girls.

—2019-20 saw an improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) at all levels and improvement in gender parity.

—In 2019-20, 26.45 crore children were enrolled in schools. This has helped to reverse the declining trend of GER between 2016-17 and 2018-19.

#EconomicSurvey #Education #schools

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

2
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

3
Punjab Punjab Diary

Sunny Deol: Keeping BJP at arm's length

4
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

5
Punjab

Supreme Court gives protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Majithia till February 23

6
Haryana

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

7
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

8
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

9
Punjab

Punjab polls: Capt Amarinder predicts abysmal defeat for Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar east, says 'I'm not Majithia's uncle'

10
Himachal

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm, hail likely in nine districts of Himachal on February 3

Don't Miss

View All
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Top Stories

Indian economy contracts by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21

Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline

NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...

India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Survey

India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey

Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...

Matter sub judice: Government on Opposition demand to debate Pegasus

Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate

Stage set for a stormy budget session

Election Commission bans road shows, padyatras till February 11

2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission

Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...

Plenty of opportunities for India in today’s world scenario: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Budget Session

Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi

Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

No party-specific wave in Amritsar West constituency

Delay on Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar's release: Arvind Kejriwal faces protest in Amritsar

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa keeps everyone guessing

Retd IAS officer asserts his Rangretta identity before election

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Chandigarh: PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Mohali witnesses 412 fresh cases, one fatality

3 comorbid patients die, 441 Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes Rs 1,725.19-cr Budget

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth ~1 crore seized

1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Nawanshahr's Rahon town

Hitting poll turf, daughters out to seek voters' support

3-yr-old Jalandhar girl receives appreciation from India Book of Records

Open House: What should be done to wake up political leaders to address environmental issues?

Make election manifesto of parties a legal document: Punjab Lok Chetna Lehar

Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

Ludhiana: Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

3 attacked with swords over 'Rs-3,000 dispute' in Ludhiana

Parking, traffic congestion problems remain unsolved in Ludhiana West

Ex-legislator from Qila Raipur Jassi Khangura quits Congress

Three dead, 404 test positive in Ludhiana district

Cong fields Channi from Bhadaur too, ex-Mayor to fight Capt in Patiala Urban

Congress fields Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from Bhadaur too, ex-Mayor to fight Capt Amarinder in Patiala Urban

Capt Amarinder files nomination papers from Patiala Urban; inaugurates party office

PSTET result delay: Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi