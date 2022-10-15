 'Effort to taint India's image': Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report : The Tribune India

'Effort to taint India's image': Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues’ and ‘reeks of obvious bias’

'Effort to taint India's image': Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

Photo for representation. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 15

India on Saturday trashed the Global Hunger Report 2022, calling it a “consistent effort yet again to taint India’s image as a nation that does not fulfil the food security and nutritional requirements of its population”.

The “index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues” and “reeks of obvious bias”, stated the scathing statement issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“Misinformation seems to be the hallmark of the annually released Global Hunger Index,” it added

The report by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, Non-Government Organisations from Ireland and Germany, respectively, ranked India at 107 among 121 countries.

However, according to the WCD ministry “three out of the four indicators used for calculation of the index are related to the health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population. The fourth and most important indicator estimate of Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population is based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3,000”.

“The report is not only disconnected from ground reality but also chooses to deliberately ignore efforts made by the Government to ensure food security for the population especially during the Covid Pandemic.

“Taking a one-dimensional view, the report lowers India’s rank based on the estimate of PoU population for India at 16.3%. The FAO estimate is based on “Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES)” Survey Module conducted through Gallup World Poll, which is an “opinion poll” based on “8 questions” with a sample size of “3000 respondents”,” the ministry headed by union minister Smriti Irani said, calling the data a “miniscule sample” for a country of India’s size.

“…it also reeks of obvious bias. The publishing agencies of the Global Hunger Report, Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, have evidently not done their due diligence before releasing the report.

“The matter was taken up with FAO not to use such estimates based on FIES survey module data in July 2022 as the statistical output of the same will not be based on merit. Though an assurance was forthcoming that there will be further engagement on this issue, the publication of the Global Hunger Index report irrespective of such factual considerations is regrettable,” it said.

The ministry said the per capita dietary energy supply in India, as estimated by FAO from the Food Balance Sheets, has been increasing year-on-year owing to enhanced production of major agricultural commodities in the country over the years and there is absolutely no reason why the country’s undernourishment levels should increase.

The Government had taken series of measures to ensure food security, the statement said enlisting the government programmes.

Calculating hunger based on mainly indicators relating to health indicators of children is neither scientific nor rational, it also added.

Earlier, hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury asked it to take responsibility. “Dangerous, sharp slide of India on global hunger index since 2014. The Modi government is disastrous for India. Low food stocks barely over minimum buffer plus rising prices. Government must take responsibility for this era of darkness India has been brought to in 8.5 years. Enough of PR, spin & lies,” Yechury tweeted.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “When will the honourable PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children? 22.4 crore people in India are considered undernourished.”

“Our score has worsened since 2014 in the 8 years of the Modi government 16.3 per cent of all Indians are undernourished, meaning they do not get enough food.

“19.3 per cent of children are wasted, 35.5 per cent of children are stunted, Hindutva, imposing Hindi and spreading hate are not the antidote to Hunger,” he said.

The Global Hunger Index 2022 ranked India at 107 out of 121 countries, calling its child wasting rate at 19.3 per cent “highest in the world”

“With a score of 29.1, India has a level of hunger that is serious”, as per the report.

#Global Hunger Index

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe

2
Punjab

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

3
Punjab

Lost in US eight months ago, wallet back with owner in Punjab's Batala

4
Haryana

Spurious drugs: Maiden Pharma 'forged' raw material test reports

5
Nation

Odisha government to abolish contractual hiring, regularise services of over 57,000 employees

6
Nation

CBI chargesheets DHFL’s former CMD, 74 others

7
Punjab

Coming up, affordable housing policy in Punjab

8
Nation

'Effort to taint India's image': Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

9
Nation

'Pak is one of the most dangerous nations': Biden

10
Sports

'Khel gaye papa': Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious reel with father on 'fixing marriage without his consent' goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military

Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military

Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...

Fundamentals of Indian economy good; rupee holding its ground: Sitharaman

Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman

Says inflation is at a manageable level

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe

The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money

Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19

Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...


Cities

View All

Lawyers occupy deceased advocate’s office ‘illegally’ in Amritsar

Lawyers occupy deceased advocate's office 'illegally' in Amritsar

'Use crop residue to improve soil health'

Amritsar: Fire Dept inducts tallest hydraulic aerial ladder platform machine

RTI activist alleges Rs 175-cr fraud in AIT, seeks VB probe

Dietetics, nutrition division inaugurated at Guru Nanak Dev University

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title

Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title

Mohali police arrest 2 members of Bambiha gang; arms, ammunition recovered

Sector 4 park turned into golf practice area, residents fume

Take action against DCP, DSP: Panchkula court

Deadline draws near, yet no action visible

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain are today's Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal on CBI summons in excise case

AAP has broken records of corruption set by Congress: BJP chief JP Nadda

AAP has started crumbling in Delhi, Punjab, says BJP Delhi incharge Baijayant Panda

29 airports, terminals named after eminent persons

3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

NGO partners with Khalsa Aid to transform villages

Phagwara Senior Medical Officer writes to authorities about staff crunch

20 armed youths attack 2 cops in road rage incident

Nawanshahr gaushala gets solar power project

Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Damaged Pakhowal Road portions yet to be repaired

2 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Masked woman throws acid on TV mechanic

Councillor Sunny Bhalla gets clean chit

Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Dengue stings 20 more in district, count rises to 158

Science fair held at college

Dr Abdul Kalam remembered on birth anniversary