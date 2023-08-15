Efforts on to modernise forces: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, August 14
The government is making all efforts to modernise the armed forces with state-of-the-art weaponry and the best training, to protect the country from future challenges, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his message to soldiers broadcast through Akashvani on the eve of 77th Independence Day.
"Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is leaving no stone unturned to provide the military with world-class equipment and training," he said.
The armed forces were being trained with simulators and other modern techniques and their capabilities were being enhanced through several exercises with friendly countries across the globe.
On the growing role of women in the armed forces, the minister said several concrete steps had been taken to make the military an equitable and a better working place for women.
Mentioning the National War Memorial built by the government in New Delhi, Rajnath termed it as the nation’s tribute to the bravehearts, who served the nation till their last breath.
Expressing gratitude to the nation for the soldiers, he said, “On the eve of the 77th Independence Day, whether you are standing on the snowy peaks of Kargil where there is lack of oxygen to breathe, whether you are in a submarine in the deep sea, whether you are standing in the desert of Thar, or whether you are standing in the middle of evergreen forests in the North-East India, wherever you are, I want to say that you al reside in the hearts of 140 crore Indians.”
