Efforts to promote UP's 'Kalanamak' rice, Bihar's 'makhana' earn PM's award

Kalanamak rice is an ODOP product of Siddharthnagar, an aspirational district located in Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh

Efforts to promote UP's 'Kalanamak' rice, Bihar's 'makhana' earn PM's award

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

Efforts to promote 'Kalanamak rice' by Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district administration and 'makhana' by Bihar's Darbhanga district officials were honoured with the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration here on Thursday.

Besides these, the building of an efficient greenhouse to grow crops by the Ladakh Agriculture department and the promotion of digital payments by Varanasi (UP) and Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) municipal corporations were also awarded with the PM's honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave away these awards to the officers concerned at a function organized on the occasion of 15th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Kalanamak rice, also called 'gift of Lord Buddha', has been awarded under ' one district one product' (ODOP) scheme, a mission-mode scheme for holistic development of the district.

The scheme adopts the ODOP approach to reap the benefit of scale in terms of procurement of inputs, availing common services and marketing of products.

ODOP scheme aims to provide framework for value chain development and alignment of support infrastructure towards economic development of the districts.

Kalanamak rice is an ODOP product of Siddharthnagar, an aspirational district located in Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh.

Featured in speciality rices of the world by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UN, it is known for its unique aroma and nutritional qualities.

The award was given as the farming area has rapidly increased from 2,700 hectares in 2018 to 6,000 hectares in 2020 to 12,000 hectares in 2021 and the farmers' income has increased manifold as wholesale selling price has gone up from Rs 40/kg in 2018 to Rs 90/kg in 2020 and Rs 135/kg in 2021, according to the citation.

Foxnut or makhana is ODOP from Bihar's Darbhanga district.

Darbhanga produces 4,000 tons of makhana yearly through 875 ponds. Nearly 1.25 lakh families are involved in cultivation, harvesting, processing of makhana, the citation of the award said.

According to it, 550 labourers, who came back during the COVID-19 lockdown, were trained and employed through the Industries department and 2,000 fishermen were trained in better techniques of cultivation through the Agriculture department.

Building of efficient greenhouse to grow crops by Agriculture department of Ladakh was awarded in the innovation category.

In order to mitigate the challenges faced from previously installed large number of passive solar greenhouses, the Agriculture department of Ladakh led the innovation in the design of greenhouses and this has enabled cultivation of crops all the year around.

The temperature in Ladakh drops down to -30 degrees Celsius in winter. The farmers needed a technology which will enable them to produce vegetables in winter months.

The existing greenhouses were upgraded into more functional efficient greenhouses for crops, reads the citation of the award.

The project resulted in food security, women empowerment, doubling of farmers' income, and in "carbon neutral Ladakh", it said.

Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag were awarded under the 'PM SVANidhi Yojana', aimed at increasing adoption of digital transactions by the beneficiary street vendors through cashback.

The scheme aims to bring the hitherto unbanked street vendor into the fold of formal banking channels, thereby assimilating them into the formal urban economy.

Prime Minister Modi also conferred the PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

He presented 16 awards for five identified priority programmes and for innovations in the sphere of public administration, delivery of services etc at a function organized on the occasion of 15th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The government celebrates April 21 as the Civil Services Day. It is an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

It is to commemorate the day when the first home minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed probationary administrative services officers at Metcalfe House here in 1947.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

5
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

6
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

7
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

8
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today