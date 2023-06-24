Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

New Delhi, June 24
In a strong signal of enhanced people to people ties between India and Egypt, an Egyptian girl sang a super hit song from the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster Sholay to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he landed in Cairo on Saturday.
“Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge...chodenge dum magar tera saath na chhodenge...” sang the girl dressed in Indian attire and fineries with PM Modi listening in rapt attention in a now-viral video.
#WATCH | An Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Modi in Cairo pic.twitter.com/Ce4WGcSYhc— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
Modi landed in Cairo for the first bilateral by any Indian prime minister with his counterpart in 26 years.
As a special gesture of honour, the PM was received by the Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.
