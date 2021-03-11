Eight years of PM Modi: BJP’s mega outreach to focus on ‘seva, sushasan and gareeb kalyan’

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 28

Ministers in the BJP-led central and state governments and its lawmakers will all contribute 75 hours to public outreach to mark the eighth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, focusing on its welfare programmes for poor and good governance.

Briefing about the party’s programmes during the 15- day outreach, general secretary Arun Singh said on May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over cheques for children orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic and announce scholarships for them from the PM CARES Fund. On May 31, he will address the Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shimla and interact with beneficiaries across the country through videoconferencing.

He will also release the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to more than Rs 21,000 crore.

Simultaneously, events will also be held at State Capitals, District Headquarters and KVK Centres where beneficiaries will interact with Chief Ministers, Central and State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives.

Terming Prime Minister Modi a “reliable, popular, decisive, sacrificing and ascetic leader”, Singh said the entire country had faith in him and was standing by him.

Sharing details of the campaign, Singh said a day each had been dedicated to reaching out to farmers, women, SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities. “The Modi government works on the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas, therefore its welfare schemes don’t differentiate among people,” he said regarding a query on activities for outreach to minorities.

The Sammelan in Shimla will be one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interactions spanning all districts, where the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries about the impact that these schemes and programmes have had on their lives, said government officials.

“The number of beneficiaries of many of these schemes runs in crores and in several cases in tens of crores and address the most pressing problems of poorest segments of population, including housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion etc,” they said.