Elect a strong, stable govt: PM in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday batted for a strong and stable government in Karnataka asking people to vote decisively in the upcoming elections.

The PM said Congress leaders were busy digging his grave. “But Karnataka is saying Modi ‘tera kamal khilega’.” Addressing a rally in Davangere to mark the culmination of BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatras’ which top leaders have been addressing, the PM said people should elect a strong government to help the BJP end “politics of manipulation and opportunism in the state.” “The BJP wants to make Karnataka a driving force of developed India, but the Congress looks at it as an ATM to fill coffers of its leaders,” he said.