Elect a strong, stable govt: PM in Karnataka

New Delhi, March 25
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday batted for a strong and stable government in Karnataka asking people to vote decisively in the upcoming elections.
The PM said Congress leaders were busy digging his grave. “But Karnataka is saying Modi ‘tera kamal khilega’.” Addressing a rally in Davangere to mark the culmination of BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatras’ which top leaders have been addressing, the PM said people should elect a strong government to help the BJP end “politics of manipulation and opportunism in the state.” “The BJP wants to make Karnataka a driving force of developed India, but the Congress looks at it as an ATM to fill coffers of its leaders,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP
Rahul was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after...
Despite India's request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims
1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019
How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream
An immigration consultant who facilitated fake admission let...