Election Commission accepts name change of TRS to Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Hyderabad, December 8
The Election Commission on Thursday informed TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that it has accepted the name change of his party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
In a letter to the TRS chief, the EC cited a request from the party to accept its name change and said, “I am directed to refer to your letter issued on 05-10-2022 on the subject cited and to say that the commission has accepted your request for change in the name of your party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The necessary notification in this regard will be issued in due course.” The EC’s letter was made known to the media by KCR’s office.
Telangana’s ruling TRS on October 5 changed its name to ‘BRS’, heralding the party’s foray into ‘national politics’. A resolution to this effect was passed at the party’s general body meeting here. Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party’s general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.
The TRS party on November 7 issued a public notice about the change of its name to BRS and asked the members of the public to send to the EC objections, if any, to the proposed new name.
Following the communication from the EC, the Chief Minister decided to organise the formation programme of BRS at the “auspicious time of 1.20 pm” on Friday and commence the official programmes relating to it, a press release from Rao’s office said.
On the occasion, Rao will sign on the EC’s letter at 1.20 pm and send it to the Election Commission office, it said.
Later, he will hoist the BRS flag followed by an inaugural ceremony.
The southern satrap asked the state party executive committee members, party district Presidents, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and all important leaders to attend the programme in Telangana Bhavan-the TRS (now BRS) headquarters.
The CM’s idea was to take the party to the national level even as the symbol and colour of TRS may remain the same, party sources had said.
