 Election Commission comes up with Vote from Home option for voters above 80 years : The Tribune India

Election Commission comes up with Vote from Home option for voters above 80 years

Our teams will go with a form-12D to make them exercise their franchise, CEC Rajiv Kumar said

Election Commission comes up with Vote from Home option for voters above 80 years

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Bengaluru, March 11

The Election Commission on Saturday said it has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

For the first time the ECI is going to provide the facility to those above 80 years of age. Our teams will go there with a form-12D to exercise their franchise, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar told reporters here.

Though we encourage those above 80 years to come to the polling station, those who cannot can avail this facility, he added.

Secrecy will be maintained and the entire process will be videographed, Kumar explained.

“All the political parties will be informed whenever there is a movement for Voting from Home (VFH),” Kumar said.

For people with disabilities, a mobile application ‘Saksham’ has been introduced, which they can login to and choose the facility to vote, the CEC said.

Another mobile application, ‘Suvidha’ has been developed, which is an online portal for candidates to file nominations and affidavits.

“Candidates can also use the SUVIDHA portal for seeking permission for meetings and rallies,” the top election official explained.

The ECI has also launched a campaign called Know Your Candidate (KYC) for the benefit of voters.

“Political parties have to inform the voters on their portals and social media platform as to why they chose a candidate with criminal background and gave ticket to contest the election,” Kumar said.

Speaking of the Karnataka assembly election, he noted that the state with 224 constituencies has 36 seats reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs.

There are 5.21 crore voters including 2.59 women voters. The number also includes 16,976 centenarians, 4,699 third gender and 9.17 lakh first time voters.

Also, there are 12.15 lakh voters above the age of 80 and 5.55 lakh people with disabilities (PWD).

The state has 58,272 polling stations, including 24,063 in urban areas. The average voters in each station is 883.

Of these polling stations, 1,320 are women managed, 224 are youth managed and 224 are PWD managed.

There will be webcasting in 29,141 polling stations, the CEC said adding 1,200 are critical polling stations.

As most of the polling stations are in schools, these will have “permanent water, electricity, toilet and ramps.” “These facilities will be permanent in nature. This is a gift from the ECI to the schools and to the school children,” said Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to the state to review election preparedness.

To a query on possible election date, the CEC said it has to be conducted before May 24, when the tenure of the current assembly comes to an end.

He directed the official machinery to gear up for a fair and transparent elections in the state.

#Karnataka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

2
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

3
Nation

Alert after two H3N2 deaths, one in Haryana

4
Business

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

5
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

6
Comment Nous Indica

India is not Ukraine

7
Patiala

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

8
Trending

Watch: Telangana man gets hitched with his 2 live-in partners in single ceremony, video goes viral

9
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

10
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Tejashwi Yadav unlikely to appear before CBI for questioning on Saturday, seeks fresh date

The federal agency had summoned RJD leader Yadav for questio...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says was sexually assaulted by father when she was a child

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says was sexually assaulted by father when she was a child

‘Hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a le...

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

The deceased had come from Dubai to meet her friend, a softw...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says was sexually assaulted by father when she was a child

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant