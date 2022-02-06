Election Commission extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls

Relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets

Assembly polls are scheduled in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. File photo

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

The Election Commission on Sunday extended ban on roadshows, ‘pad yatras’, cycle and vehicle rallies but relaxed norms for indoor and outdoor political meets for polls.

In a statement, the EC said restrictions regarding outdoor meetings, indoor meetings, rallies will be further relaxed subject to condition that the number of persons attending these events will be limited to maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of indoor halls and 30 per cent of the open ground capacity.

Maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will remain as before.

Ban on campaign between 8 PM and 8 AM will also continue as before, the EC said.

Assembly polls are scheduled in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

President, PM lead tributes; the demise signals end of an er...

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...

An artist born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

An artist born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab’s CM face today

‘All will abide’, tweets Navjot Sidhu as Rahul Gandhi arrives in Punjab to announce CM face

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others

