New Delhi, February 17
The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the “bow and arrow” poll symbol to it.
In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the “flaming torch” poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly bypolls in the state.
The Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.
The Uddhav Thackeray faction’s MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT
Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...
EC recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it
Says MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 pc votes polle...
George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP
Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...
Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered the Lt Governor to...