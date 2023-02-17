EC decision dangerous for democracy, says Uddhav Thackeray as Commission recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Mumbai, February 17
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday described as dangerous for democracy Election Commission’s decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena.
“They (Eknath Shinde faction) have stolen our bow and arrow symbol, but people will avenge this theft,” Thackeray told reporters at his Matoshree bungalow in suburban Bandra.
Claiming that there was no democracy left in India, Thackeray said PM Modi should declare that dictatorship has started in the country.
“We will challenge in Supreme Court poll panel’s decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena,” he said. The EC decision is very dangerous for democracy, he added.
The EC decision indicates that the Mumbai municipal corporation elections will be declared soon, he said.
#democracy #Eknath Shinde #Mumbai #shiv sena #uddhav thackeray
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation
EC on Friday recognised Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena...
Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for ‘surrendering’ at Sharad Pawar’s feet
Hailing EC decision to recognise Shinde faction as real Shiv...
India, US making fresh efforts for practical cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector
There has been renewed focus globally on nuclear energy afte...
Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve
Says 85th Plenary Session will discuss Opposition unity plan...
Meta to launch paid ‘blue badge’ subscription service for Facebook, Instagram
Priced at USD 11.99, it will let users verify their accounts...