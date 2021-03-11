Election for 16th President of India on July 18, NDA set for comfortable win

Oppn opens parleys for joint candidate

President Ram Nath Kovind's term expires on July 24. File photo

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon and Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, June 9

Elections to the office of the 16th President will take place on July 18 and votes counted on July 21, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The new President will take oath on July 25.

Article 62 of the Constitution mandates the presidential election before the incumbent’s term ends. President Ram Nath Kovind’s term expires on July 24. For the high-stakes poll, the ruling NDA is comfortably placed, while a disunited Opposition is only beginning consultations on a joint candidate. The vote value of the Electoral College (MPs and MLAs minus those nominated) for the 16th presidential election is 10,86,431 with 5,43,215 votes being the halfway mark. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the Electoral College will consist of 776 MPs (vote value 5,43,200) and 4,033 MLAs (vote value 5,43,231) with the Rajya Sabha Secretary General designated as Returning Officer (RO) for the election.

The value of each MP vote has fallen from 708 in the 2017 election to 700 now because of the absence of the Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. The MP vote strength is calculated after dividing the value of MLA votes with the number of total MPs. As the election schedule was announced, top Opposition leaders said consultations had begun on fielding a joint candidate.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called up some senior leaders like CPI’s Binoy Viswam, who confirmed he had received a call and was open to fielding a common candidate with secular, progressive credentials.

Much will depend on the stance West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes in these discussions, having made adverse remarks against Congress-led UPA in the recent past.

Overall, Opposition sources said the idea was to not let the NDA get a walkover. Meanwhile, analysis of the Electoral College data reveals the contest by the Opposition would be symbolic as the UPA’s estimated vote value is 1,51,900, far behind the NDA’s 5,36,303 – which is just 6,912 votes short of simple majority of 5,43,215 in the Electoral College.

The BJD, YSRCP and AIADMK are likely to back the NDA candidate.

The EC today said MPs to be elected in the June 10 Rajya Sabha poll would also be included in the Electoral College. The NDA hopes to win six of the 16 RS seats due for polls tomorrow. The ruling combine currently has around 448 MPs against the UPA’s about 217. Among states, the NDA will secure maximum votes from UP.

Result on July 21

Nomination begins: June 15

Last date of nomination: June 29

Withdrawal of nomination: July 2

Voting: July 18 | Counting: July 21

TOTAL ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES 10,86,431

HALFWAY MARK: 5,43,215

4,809 Total electors (776 MPs | 4,033 MLAs)

5,43,200 Total MP vote value; each MP vote value 700

5,43,231 Total MLA vote value (MLA votes vary across states)

