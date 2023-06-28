Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in three states on July 24

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The Election Commission of India today announced to conduct elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal on July 24.

It said 10 members from Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal were slated to retire in July and August. These members include Derek O’Brien from West Bengal and S Jaishankar from Gujarat.

July 13 is the last date for filing nominations for these seats, the ECI said in a statement, adding the counting of votes will take place the same day. Elections will be held on one Rajya Sabha seat from Goa as Vinay D Tendulkar is set to retire on July 28.

Three RS seats from Gujarat will go to polls as Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya, Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Krishnaswamy will retire on August 18, the ECI said.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal will also go to polls as Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Pradip Bhattacharya, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray are set to retire on August 18.

The EC has directed the chief secretaries of the states concerned to depute a senior officer to ensure that the instructions regarding Covid containment measures were complied with while making arrangements for conducting these biennial elections.