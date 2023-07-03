Electric mattress explodes in Meghalaya; 1 killed

Shillong, July 3
A 38-year-old person was killed on Monday when an electric mattress stated to have exploded at his home in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, a police officer said.
The person who had been unwell for the past three months was sleeping in his room at the time of the blast, the police officer said.
The incident took place at the house of Pynsuklang Khongwir in Smit town in the morning hours.
Glass panes of the house were smashed due to the impact of the explosion, a resident of the area said.
A senior police officer who rushed to the spot said preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was overcharging of the electric mattress that the victim was sleeping upon.
East Khasi Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtynger said, the family members mentioned that the deceased person had earlier attempted suicide twice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split
The NCP chief maintained there was a need to fight forces cr...
Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader
‘Today is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar contin...
Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...
Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources
Sources indicate the possibility of a Bill on UCC is remote ...
Maharashtra political theatre: Can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024
In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP