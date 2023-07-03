Electric mattress explodes in Meghalaya; 1 killed

PTI

Shillong, July 3

A 38-year-old person was killed on Monday when an electric mattress stated to have exploded at his home in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, a police officer said.

The person who had been unwell for the past three months was sleeping in his room at the time of the blast, the police officer said.

The incident took place at the house of Pynsuklang Khongwir in Smit town in the morning hours.

Glass panes of the house were smashed due to the impact of the explosion, a resident of the area said.

A senior police officer who rushed to the spot said preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was overcharging of the electric mattress that the victim was sleeping upon.

East Khasi Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtynger said, the family members mentioned that the deceased person had earlier attempted suicide twice.