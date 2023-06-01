 Electric vehicle makers require 13 mn sq ft real estate space by 2030 to meet output target: CBRE : The Tribune India

Electric vehicle makers require 13 mn sq ft real estate space by 2030 to meet output target: CBRE

Indian EV market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 49 per cent between 2021-2030 and cross annual sales of 17 million units by 2030

Electric vehicle makers require 13 mn sq ft real estate space by 2030 to meet output target: CBRE

Photo for representation.



PTI

New Delhi, June 1

Electric vehicle manufacturers will need around 13 million square feet of real estate space by 2030 to make targeted 23 million units of two-wheelers and 4 million units of four-wheelers, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE South Asia released a report, ‘Electric Vehicles in India - New Wheels on the Roads’, on Thursday that focuses on the trends, growth, and influence of electric vehicles (EVs) on the real estate sector in India.

“Real estate requirements of manufacturing facilities of 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler (4W and 2W) electric vehicles is estimated to be around 13 million square feet by 2030 as a result of the government’s EV adoption targets,” it said.

Moreover, EV battery manufacturing facilities would require 2,400 acre of land to accommodate the production of 200 GWh of batteries by 2030.

By 2030, this real estate requirement will allow a production capacity of about 4 million units of 4Ws and 23 million units of 2Ws.

The Indian EV market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent between 2021-2030 and cross annual sales of 17 million units by 2030.

The consultant noted Built-to-Suit (BTS) and leased facilities are largely preferred by EV manufacturers at present due to ease of capital deployment, flexibility in lease terms, speed to market and location advantages.

However, an owned facility provides more scope for customisation, save monthly rental outgoings and has better prospects for land price appreciation, it added.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE, said, “As we look ahead, the intersection of real estate and the EV sector presents exciting opportunities and challenges. The rapid growth in EV manufacturing is set to revolutionise the automotive industry, and it will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the real estate market.” The cumulative investment value in EVs over the last three years demonstrates the immense financial commitment and confidence placed in this sector, he said.

“This investment not only signifies the financial potential of EVs but also underscores the transformative power they hold in shaping the future of mobility,” Magazine said.

The report mentioned that policy initiatives by the union and state governments have enabled the creation of an indigenous EV manufacturing ecosystem by incentivising fresh investments from global/domestic players.

For the current year, the EV sector has recorded investment announcements of about USD 6.2 billion to date. The year 2022 witnessed a strong traction, with global and domestic players announcing investments of over USD 17.1 billion in the EV industry, compared to USD 4.4 billion in 2021.

During the 2020-2023 period (year to date), Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu led EV investments with a 15 per share each of the cumulative USD 28.8 billion investment.

Karnataka accounted for 11 per cent share, Gujarat 8 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh and Telangana recorded 7 per cent share each.

#Electric Vehicle

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

2
Punjab

Cash worth Rs 42 lakh of Rs 2,000 denomination seized from scooter-borne duo in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

3
Punjab

Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

5
Haryana

Gurugram MC gets HC rap over 17,000 stray dogs

6
Trending

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares picture of classy train coach asking people to take a guess, drops ‘Jack and Jill’ hint

7
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 cr from IPL player, claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Punjab

Vigilance books Punjab Police AIG Ashish Kapoor in DA case

9
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

10
Nation

Delhi murder: Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Top News

Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah

Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah

Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann refuses to accept Centre’s Z plus security cover for Punjab and Delhi

Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas

Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...

IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka

Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force sta...

Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed

Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed

BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait said final decision on issue of ...

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

From June 1, no postal challans for traffic violations caugh...


Cities

View All

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

World No-Tobacco Day: Need to protect social and physical health

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Health Secy flags steep markup on three drugs, writes to Centre

Proposal for Indian Air Force Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

Delhi records coolest May in 36 years due to excess rainfall

Delhi records coolest May in 36 years due to excess rain

Shahbad Dairy murder: Court extends custodial interrogation of accused for 3 days

Delhi High Court refuses to stay investigation against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife in ‘fraud case’

Delhi murder: Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Delhi moves Supreme Court against NGT order for LG-led panel on waste regulation

Op Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

Operation Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

WB man held with illegal pistol

Tragedies put a spanner in foreign dreams

In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in Ludhiana

Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across Patiala district

Patiala: Students suffer as teachers boycott varsity exam duties

Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

YPS-Patiala to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals