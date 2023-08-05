Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

PTI

Mumbai, August 5

Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, are likely to walk out of jail on Saturday as a special court here has issued their release order, a week after they were granted bail by the Supreme Court.

A lawyer linked to the case said the special court hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued their release order on Friday and the accused are likely to walk out of the jail by Saturday evening as their bail formalities before the court have been completed.

The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The apex court on July 28 granted bail to the two accused, noting that the actual involvement of Gonsalves and Ferreira in any terrorist act has not surfaced from any third-party communications.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia granted bail to them, noting that mere holding of certain literature through which violent acts may be propagated would not attract the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"Considering the fact that almost five years have elapsed, we are satisfied they have made out a case for bail. The allegations are serious, no doubt, but for that reason alone, bail cannot be denied to them," the bench said.

The apex court also asked them not to leave Maharashtra without the trial court's permission and surrender their passports.

It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses.

It also granted liberty to the NIA to seek cancellation of their bail if there is any violation of the bail conditions.

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas.

