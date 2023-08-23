 Elgar Parishad case: SC asks NIA, Maharashtra to respond to activist Shoma Sen’s plea seeking interim bail : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Elgar Parishad case: SC asks NIA, Maharashtra to respond to activist Shoma Sen’s plea seeking interim bail

Elgar Parishad case: SC asks NIA, Maharashtra to respond to activist Shoma Sen’s plea seeking interim bail

Sen, an English literature professor, was arrested on June 6, 2018, in connection with the case

Elgar Parishad case: SC asks NIA, Maharashtra to respond to activist Shoma Sen’s plea seeking interim bail

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, August 23

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state of Maharashtra on an application by activist Shoma Kanti Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking interim bail on health grounds.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and S V N Bhatti issued notices to the NIA and the state on an application by Sen, an English literature professor and women’s rights activist, who was arrested on June 6, 2018, in connection with the case.

The apex court was hearing Sen’s plea challenging the January 17 order of the Bombay High Court which had directed her to approach the special NIA court for bail.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune city on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city’s outskirts.

The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Sen, said the petitioner has filed an application seeking interim bail.

“I have filed an application seeking interim bail. The reason being her health is deteriorating,” he said, adding that Sen is 65-year-old and is in judicial custody for five years.

The bench asked Grover whether Sen’s case is similar to that of two other co-accused who were earlier granted bail by the apex court.

On July 28, a bench headed by Justice Bose had granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the case, noting that they have been in custody for five years.

Grover said she has been in judicial custody for five years and trial has not begun yet.

“Leave granted… Let notice be issued on the application for interim bail,” the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on October 4.

The top court had said on Tuesday it will hear on September 21 a separate plea by activist Jyoti Jagtap, also arrested in the case, challenging an order of the high court denying her bail.

The high court had dealt with Sen’s plea challenging the November 2019 order passed by Additional Sessions Judge, Pune, rejecting her application for bail. She had claimed before the high court that she was falsely implicated in the case.

“As noted in order dated December 2, 2022, the investigation of present crime was subsequently transferred to the National Investigation Agency in the month of January, 2020 i.e. after passing of the impugned order,” the high court had noted in its January 17 order.

“It is to be noted here that, after the NIA filed supplementary charge sheet, in view of the substantive change in circumstance, the applicant (Sen) did not approach the trial court, at the first instance for appreciation of evidence by it,” it had said.

The high court had said it was necessary for the petitioner to approach the trial court afresh for seeking bail, so the trial court gets an opportunity to assess the entire material available on record against her. It had disposed of the bail application and granted her liberty to approach the trial court for relief.

The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians were named as accused, was transferred to the NIA.

#Maharashtra #National Investigation Agency NIA #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

7
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

8
Chandigarh

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

9
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

10
Punjab

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Don't Miss

View All
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Success: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 Success: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

Becomes first country to reach uncharted south pole of moon

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

A successful mission would make India only the fourth countr...

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students can retain best score: Education Ministry

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students can retain best score: Education Ministry

Boards have also been asked to develop capacities to be able...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha by 14 days

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

4 teachers buried under debris as school building collapses in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’