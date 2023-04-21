Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: Gautam Navlakha moves Supreme Court seeking change of address for house arrest

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

Activist Gautam Navlakha, who was ordered to be kept in house arrest in a public library in Mumbai in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking change of address.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was told by counsel for Navlakha, that the place, where he is under house arrest, is a public library and needs to be vacated.

"All I am seeking is change of address in Mumbai," Navlakha's counsel said, requesting for urgent hearing.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was appearing in another matter in the court, said he had no idea about the mentioning of the application and sought time to respond to it.

The bench said it will take up the matter for hearing on next Friday.

On November 10 last year, the top court had allowed Navlakha, who was then lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison in connection with the case, to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.