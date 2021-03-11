Emergency landing by Go First flight in Coimbatore

New Delhi, August 12
A Go First flight from Bengaluru to Malé made emergency landing at the Coimbatore International Airport on Friday afternoon due to smoke warning detected on the aircraft. The flight with 92 passengers on board was flying over Tamil Nadu's textile city when the pilot detected the warning.
After the pilot reported the incident, the Coimbatore ATC declared full emergency and all precautions were taken. Fire tenders were called and placed beside the runway to quickly get into action in case of an emergency.
The A320 aircraft with 92 passengers on board, landed safely at Coimbatore airport at 12.57 pm. Technical staff checked the aircraft and found that the smoke warning went off due to a glitch.
“It was a false smoke warning”, DGCA chief Arun Kumar said. Several emergency landings have been reported in recent past.
