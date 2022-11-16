Emerging tech in focus at Modi-Biden meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly met US President Joe Biden on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday and reviewed the continuing deepening of the India-US strategic partnership, including cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc.

First since Galwan: PM, Xi shake hands PM Modi on Tuesday exchanged pleasantries with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the duo shaking hands. This was the first time the two leaders acknowledged each other since the Galwan valley clash in 2020 soured Sino-Indian ties.

They expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between India and the US in new groupings such as the Quad and I2U2, stated an MEA release.

PM Modi thanked Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership and was confident that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India’s G20 presidency, the statement said. The American readout clubbed PM Modi’s meeting with that of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. It said Biden discussed with the two leaders how the G20 continued to demonstrate its collective capacity to bring together major economies to advance sustainable and inclusive growth. Biden congratulated Widodo for the World Bank’s launch of a ‘Pandemic Fund’ whose success had laid the foundation to take forward substantive health-finance collaborations during India’s G20 Presidency.

President Biden said the United States would continue to support the G20 on providing solutions to the pressing problems of the world and also touched on the importance of leveraging public and private financing to close the infrastructure gap.

