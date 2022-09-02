Employment rate at five-year low, claims Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Pilibhit BJP MP Varun Gandhi today cited the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data to claim that the employment rate among youngsters has hit a five-year low from 20.9 per cent to 10.4 per cent.

Varun, who has been critical of the BJP government on several issues, including its handling of the issue of employment, said the CMIE data showed that the employment rate had fallen to 10.4 per cent from 20.9 per cent earlier.

