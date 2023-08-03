Empowered women fuel growth: PM Modi at G20

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the most effective way to empower women was through a women-led development approach, and India has been making the huge strides in this direction. "When women prosper, the world prospers," PM Modi remarked as he noted that their economic empowerment fuels growth and their access to education drives global progress.

Key agents of change 46% representatives in rural bodies are women, who are key agents of economic change. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

It was during the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, when the Prime minister made these observations via his video message.

He emphasised that President Droupadi Murmu was setting an inspiring example herself. He underlined that she leads the world's largest democracy and serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the world's second-largest defence force even though she comes from a humble tribal background.

He noted that elected women representatives had been key agents of economic, environmental and social change. Modi informed that 46 per cent of elected representatives in rural local bodies in India were women, numbering 1.4 million.

The Prime Minister said more women were enrolling in higher education than men in India. He also pointed out that India has one of the highest percentages of women pilots in civil aviation.

