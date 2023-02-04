Empowering the deprived a priority: PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said empowering deprived sections was the government’s top priority. He hailed the Union Budget 2023-24 as pro-women, pro-crafts people and pro-underprivileged.

Speaking ahead of elections in Tripura (February 16) and Nagaland and Meghalaya (February 27), the PM said the Budget, through special measures to promote tourism, bamboo products of the Northeast, would immensely benefit women in Assam, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Addressing the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan for World Peace, being held at Krishnaguru Sevashram at Barpeta, Assam, via video-conferencing today, the PM said the Union Budget had provisions to help women selfhelp groups become the strength of the Indian economy, apart from promoting the skills of artisans through a dedicated PM Vikas mission.

Krishnaguru Ishwar is the ninth descendant of Mahavaishnab Manohardeva, who was a follower of the Vaishnavite saint, Shri Shankardeva. Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace is a month-long kirtan organised every 12 years.

Addressing devotees, the PM stressed the importance of Indian traditions, like Kumbh which happen every 12 years.

The Prime Minister said the government was developing the Northeast which had long been deprived of the benefits of connectivity. He said Ganga Vilas River Cruise, which several foreign tourists had booked, would pass through Assam and give the state an opportunity to present itself afresh to the world.

The PM noted Union budget proposals on tourism and bamboo promotion to say the provisions would expand the economic potential of the northeast.

He spoke of the government having done away with a colonial era law that barred bamboo culling.

The Prime Minister also hailed the Budget’s move to rename millets as Shree Anna, and urged the Krishnaguru Ashram to distribute ‘prasad’ made from millets.

