Encounter between Army, militants in Assam’s Tinsukia

Guwahati/Tinsukia, November 14
An encounter broke out on Monday between a team of army personnel and militants in a forest in Assam's Tinsukia district, a defence spokesperson said.
The exchange of fire started at around 9.20am in Barpathar when the Army team was patrolling the area, he said.
“The army patrol party was out on routine duty when the encounter started. Details are awaited. The operation is still going on,” he said.
Locals claimed that they heard the sound of at least one major explosion.
The Pengeri-Digboi road has been closed for the public and additional forces, including the state police, have been deployed in the area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
Biden said he and Xi have a ‘responsibility’ to show that th...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal dies at 90
Had served as Haryana governor between 1990 and 1995