Encounter between Army, militants in Assam’s Tinsukia

PTI

Guwahati/Tinsukia, November 14

An encounter broke out on Monday between a team of army personnel and militants in a forest in Assam's Tinsukia district, a defence spokesperson said.

The exchange of fire started at around 9.20am in Barpathar when the Army team was patrolling the area, he said.

“The army patrol party was out on routine duty when the encounter started. Details are awaited. The operation is still going on,” he said.

Locals claimed that they heard the sound of at least one major explosion.

The Pengeri-Digboi road has been closed for the public and additional forces, including the state police, have been deployed in the area.