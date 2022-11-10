New Delhi, November 10
The ED has arrested two company executives linked to liquor trade in the money-laundering investigation being conducted by it into the now scrapped Delhi Excise policy case, official sources said on Thursday.
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma had been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted multiple raids in this case. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit.
The agency earlier this month raided the premises of a PA of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and later questioned him at its office in Delhi.
The money-laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused among others. The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.
The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper