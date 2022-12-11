Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Chhattisgarh CM’s Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia

New Delhi, December 10
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize flats, jewellery, cash, coal washeries and plots belonging to arrested bureaucrats of the Chhattisgarh Government like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia, IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and others in connection with the coal levy scam case.
The agency said the attachment order had been issued to seize movable and 91 immovable properties worth Rs 152.31 crore. The attached assets include 65 properties belonging to coal trader and “main kingpin” in the case Suryakant Tiwari, among others.
