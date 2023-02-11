Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 26 crore assets of former NCP MLC, others in bank fraud case

New Delhi, February 10
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize Rs 26 crore assets, including that of a former NCP MLC, as part of its investigation in a case linked to an alleged fraud of over Rs 71 crore at a Pune-based Cooperative Bank.
In an official statement, the ED said the properties belong to the ex-Member of Legislative Council Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, the main promoter-director of the Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank in Pune, another director of the bank, Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav and Nusrat Shanur Mujawar.
It further said the attached assets include immovable properties located in Pune and Kolhapur and equity holdings in Demat account of Anil Shivajirao Bhosale worth Rs 1.06 crore.
Bhosale was arrested in this case in March last year along with Jadhav and two others. They are currently under judicial custody.
The ED registered its case under provisions of the PMLA on the basis of a Pune Police FIR of 2020 filed against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...