Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 26 crore assets of former NCP MLC, others in bank fraud case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize Rs 26 crore assets, including that of a former NCP MLC, as part of its investigation in a case linked to an alleged fraud of over Rs 71 crore at a Pune-based Cooperative Bank.

In an official statement, the ED said the properties belong to the ex-Member of Legislative Council Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, the main promoter-director of the Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank in Pune, another director of the bank, Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav and Nusrat Shanur Mujawar.

It further said the attached assets include immovable properties located in Pune and Kolhapur and equity holdings in Demat account of Anil Shivajirao Bhosale worth Rs 1.06 crore.

Bhosale was arrested in this case in March last year along with Jadhav and two others. They are currently under judicial custody.

The ED registered its case under provisions of the PMLA on the basis of a Pune Police FIR of 2020 filed against the accused.