Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 77 crore under PMLA case linked to Delhi excise policy 'scam'

PTI

New Delhi, January 25

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it had attached houses located in upscale localities of Delhi and Mumbai, restaurants, 50 vehicles and bank deposits worth Rs 76.54 crore in a money-laundering case probe linked to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

The properties belong to arrested AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair, liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru, his wife and company Indospirit Group, businessman Dinesh Arora, Arun Pillai, Amit Arora, director of liquor company Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, and others, the agency said in a statement.

An order for the provisional attachment of the assets has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money-laundering stems from a CBI FIR. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and ED complaints.