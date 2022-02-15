Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

New Delhi/Mumbai, February 15
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions, official sources said.
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The ED action is based on a recent FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.
The anti-money laundering agency is looking for evidence related to Mumbai underworld-linked hawala, extortion and illegal property deals, sources said.
They said some political links to these shady deals are also under the radar of the agency.
