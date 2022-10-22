Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 78 corer deposits in Chinese loan app case

New Delhi, October 21
The Enforcement Directorate today said it had frozen fresh deposits worth Rs 78 crore following raids on the premises of payment gateway Razorpay and some banks as part its ongoing probe under provisions of the PMLA against the alleged illegal operations of loan apps “controlled” by Chinese nationals.
The searches were carried out on five premises in Bengaluru on October 19, the ED said in a statement.
Modus operandi
These entities are controlled by Chinese nationals. The modus operandi is to use forged documents of Indians and make them dummy directors and generate proceeds of crime. ED
The ED’s case under the PMLA is based on 18 FIRs filed by the cybercrime police station of the Bengaluru police against numerous entities and persons for their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public, who had availed of small loans through mobile apps being run by them. “It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways and banks,” it further said. These entities were generating “proceeds of crime” through various merchant IDs and accounts held with payment gateways and banks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab
Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS