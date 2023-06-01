Enforcement Directorate grills Jharkhand Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav in money-laundering case

Ranchi, June 1
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Jharkhand Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav as part of its investigation into a money- laundering case, officials said.
The agency on Tuesday had conducted searches at a dozen locations in Jharkhand linked to Yadav, a five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat and deputy leader of the Congress in the assembly, they said.
After the questioning on Wednesday, the MLA said he will soon approach the court over the ED action. He claimed the ED found nothing objectionable in its raids so far.
Yadav alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to target the opposition leaders.
Fifty-seven-year-old Yadav and another MLA's premises were raided by the Income Tax Department last year as part of a tax evasion probe against some business groups engaged in coal trading and transportation, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron in Jharkhand.
The money-laundering investigation stems from this tax case, officials added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas
Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...
POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Police say report on wrestlers’ allegations to be submitted ...
Wrestlers' issue to come up at khap mahapanchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar today
The protesting wrestlers will not attend the congregation
Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee
Were arrested after a brief encounter in Kharar in the wee h...
Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah
Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...