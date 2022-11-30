Enforcement Directorate questions actor Vijay Deverakonda over funding of ‘Liger’

ANI

Hyderabad, November 30

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned actor Vijay Deverakonda in connection with the funding of the film ‘Liger’.

According to sources, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999) violation.

Vijay was recently seen in a sports action film ‘Liger’ alongside Ananya Panday which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut as well.

Meanwhile, the actor is preparing to make a grand comeback from his next Pan-India action thriller, ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ slated to be released in 2023.

Reportedly, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor is about to begin shooting for his next film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with director Puri Jaggannadh.

The ‘World Famous Lover’ will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film ‘Khusi’ alongside south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.