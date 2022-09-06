Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, September 6

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations spread across Delhi and five states as part of a money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy, officials said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused in the alleged scam related to the Delhi excise policy, which has now been rolled back.

Around 30 premises in Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are being searched and private individuals named in the case are being raided, the officials said.

But these did not include premises linked to Sisodia or any other government servant, they said.

The federal agency initiated a probe in the case, under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Sisodia, former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Delhi government, including excise and education.

The ED is probing if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

The scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lt-Governor VK Saxena recently recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy, 2021-22.

He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

