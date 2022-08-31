Enforcement Directorate summons Abhishek Banerjee in coal smuggling case

Tribune News Service

/ PTI

New Delhi, August 30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it on September 2 (Friday) for questioning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its probe into the ‘coal pilferage scam’, officials said.

The agency has asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew to appear at its Kolkata office on Friday morning, they said, adding that officers from the headquarters in New Delhi would come to interrogate.

Meanwhile, the ED has also sent a notice to Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Menoka Gambhir for questioning in the same case on September 5, officials said, adding that she had been asked to appear at the agency’s New Delhi office.

However, according to reports the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the ED to question Gambhir at its regional office in Kolkata and not take coercive steps against her till the next date of hearing. A senior ED official said: “We have to find out more details about Gambhir’s bank account in London through which several transactions were carried out.”

While attacking the BJP during a programme, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on Monday apprehended that the Central agencies might send notices to her nephew, considered the second in command in the party.

Abhishek Banerjee, who was present at the August 29 programme, had also said: “This is a big gathering today, and mark my words, maybe something is going to happen in three-four days.”

The Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour had earlier appeared before the ED officers twice for questioning in the case.

