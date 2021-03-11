Enforcement Directorate summons: Down with Covid, Sonia Gandhi seeks more time

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, citing her Covid illness.

The ED had summoned Sonia in the case for June 8 and her son Rahul Gandhi for June 13. Sources said Sonia tested positive on Thursday and was still recovering.

In any case she will need to complete the government mandated isolation period of seven days. The case is linked to a 2012 private complaint BJP’s Subramanian Swamy filed in a Delhi court.