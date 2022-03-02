Enforcement Directorate summons Nawab Malik’s son in case linked to Dawood Ibrahim

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today summoned Faraz, the son of arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

Sources said Faraz’s lawyers sought a week’s time to submit papers, but the agency has rejected the request and asked him to appear at the earliest.

The ED arrested Malik on February 23 and later got his custodial remand till March 3. The sources say they have established a money trail linking Malik to those connected to the underworld. They have also claimed to have found details of Malik’s ‘benami’ investments in a few real estate projects.

The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar. Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel, was also interrogated in the case.

On February 3, the NIA received information that Dawood was raising terror funds and was working with the Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Qaida. He was allegedly controlling criminal activities in India through his close aides.

Later, the ED filed a PMLA case against Dawood. Another case was lodged against Kaskar, Iqbal Mirchi and 19 others.