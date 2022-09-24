Enforcement Directorate summons to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana leaders in Herald case

New Delhi, September 23
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to some Congress leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
They have been asked to appear before the ED for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation into the operations of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper, officials said today.
While four Congress leaders have been asked to appear for questioning over the next few weeks, others have been given notices to explain certain payments made to Young Indian, the company that owns the National Herald newspaper.
Earlier this week, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar had told reporters after his questioning session with the ED in Delhi that he was asked about certain transactions made by him to this company in the past. “Surprisingly, ED officials have asked me about the payment from one of my trusts to Young Indian,” he told reporters on September 19.
