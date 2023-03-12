Enforcement Directorate’s Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana resigns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Nitesh Rana (44) on Saturday resigned as Enforcement Directorate’s Special Public Prosecutor, citing personal reasons. He has represented the agency in several high-profile cases, including those against former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader DK Shivakumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra since 2015.

Rana represented the agency in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case against the LeT and the Hizbul Mujahideen and in cases against terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin.

He also represented the ED in the Air India “scam”, money laundering cases against Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and the Ranbaxy-Religare fraud, Sterling Biotech scam and the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

Rana figured in Forbes Magazine’s “Legal Powerlist of 2020”.

He also represented the Enforcement Directorate in a United Kingdom court in the money laundering probe-related proceedings.