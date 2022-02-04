Engaged with Canada over pro-Khalistan groups: MoS

New Delhi, February 3
A vast majority of people of Indian origin in Canada share an emotional bond with India and have worked for the betterment of relations between the two nations. There is a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada who spread anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities, said Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muralidharan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
He was asked by Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena whether the government was aware of activities being aggressively carried out by some pro-Khalistan elements and if so, whether it had identified these persons.
Muralidharan said the government remained closely engaged with the Canadian Government to address concerns relating to anti-India activities by extremists. —
