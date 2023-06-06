Engineer-turned-actor who immortalised ‘Shakuni mama’

Tribune News Service

As Gufi Paintal, who played the iconic role of Shakuni in BR Chopra’s TV serial “Mahabharata”, passed away on Monday morning at 78, one is reminded of that unforgettable limp and his unique characteristic style of uttering dialogues.

Born in undivided Punjab and trained as an engineer, Sarabjeet Singh Paintal, famously known as Gufi Paintal, followed in his FTII-trained brother Kanwarjit Paintal’s footsteps and landed in Mumbai and started with modelling assignments. He initiated into the the film industry as an assistant director for super hit film “Laila Majnu” (1976). His association with BR Chopra led him to work as a casting director, production designer and also an actor. In the television space, he started with DD National show “Bahadur Shah Zafar” (1986), followed by his memorable role in “Mahabharata”. He had a score of TV shows to his credit, including “Akbar Birbal”, “CID”, “Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein” and “Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap”. Paintal was last seen in TV show “Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki” (2022). He also wrote poems and songs.

The role of Shakuni got Paintal unprecedented fame and in interviews, he often shared how he knew that this role was going to be his make-or-break opportunity. For times to come, his portrayal of Shakuni will remain gold standard for actors playing the same part. Raza Murad, his friend and another veteran actor, said Paintal created an identity for himself with just one character “which will live forever”.

Paintal was reportedly not well for a long time and had been hospitalised since May 31. He suffered from heart and kidney ailments.