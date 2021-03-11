Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: NSA Ajit Doval

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday advocated enhancing the capability of Afghanistan to counter terrorism and terrorist groups which pose a threat to regional peace and security.

“Foremost priority should be right to life and a dignified living as well as protection of human rights,” he said at a conclave of regional NSAs, barring Pakistan, hosted by Tajikistan.

Doval also called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that gave representation to all sections of Afghan society, including women and minorities.

India has traditionally backed the Tajik, Uzbek and Hazaras whose traditional leadership is in exile after failing to be accommodated by the Taliban. The NSA said wide representation in the Kabul government would ensure that the largest possible proportion of the Afghan population felt motivated to contribute to nation-building.

Though Doval spoke of enhancing the capabilities of the Taliban, it was not clear how this would be done since the group now ruling Afghanistan has shown no inclination for a counter-terrorism partnership with another country.

The NSA spoke of India’s focus on infrastructure, connectivity and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and mentioned that India has already provided 17,000 tonnes of wheat out of a total commitment of 50,000 tonnes, five lakh vaccine doses and 13 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines.

India, he maintained, was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. “The special relationship with people of Afghanistan over the centuries will guide India’s approach. Nothing can change this. With collective efforts of regional dialogue members, we can help people of Afghanistan,” he observed.

Doval also met his counterparts from Iran, Tajikistan and Russia on the sidelines of the meeting. The dialogue is aimed at firming up a common approach in confronting terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August last year. India had hosted the dialogue in November 2021 which was attended by eight nations, including Iran and Russia.

