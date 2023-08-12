Enough proof to put outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial: Delhi cops to court

New Delhi, August 11
The Delhi Police on Friday told a metropolitan court there was enough evidence to put outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
The police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal that a “prime facie” case was made out against Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.
“Accused persons must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted,” public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the police, told the court. He told the court there was enough evidence to frame charges, including under 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of IPC, against Singh. The court will now hear the matter on August 19.
