Ensure adequate security to judges, court complexes: Rijiju

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Amid incidents of security breach at courts, including those in the Capital, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged state governments to ensure adequate security to judges and court complexes, saying a safe environment was necessary to ensure free and fair justice delivery.

CMs have given assurance: CJI Addressing a press conference with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, CJI NV Ramana said chief ministers of various states have assured him that necessary measures would be taken to ensure proper security at district courts across India. The two-layer security system in place in Jammu and Kashmir High Court would be implemented in district courts, the CJI added.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Joint Conference of the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices, Rijiju said, “In order to ensure free and fair delivery of justice it is extremely important that court complexes work in a safe and sound environment. I request the state governments to ensure adequate security to the judges and court complexes.

The Law Minister requested all other court officials, including those of bar associations, to create a conducive and enabling environment in maintaining decorum of court and court complexes.

He said one of the agendas at the conference was to propose the establishment of dedicated commercial courts in case of pendency of more than 500 commercial disputes in a state. “For speedy resolution of commercial cases, the Commercial Courts Act was passed and again amended in 2018 which led to the establishment of dedicated commercial courts for the first time in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru with dedicated infrastructure and exclusive members and staff. This has led to focused attention on commercial disputes resolution and speedy disposal.” “Under the e-court Integrated Mission Mode Project, 18,735 courts across the country have been computerised to keep the justice system accessible to common man through e-filing of cases and hearing through video conferencing,” the minister said.