Ensure last-mile delivery of govt schemes: JP Nadda

Jaipur, May 20
BJP chief JP Nadda today unveiled a broad roadmap for further strengthening the party organisation and asked state unit leaders to ensure “last-mile delivery” of the government’s welfare schemes.
Addressing a meeting of the party’s office-bearers here, Nadda also hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan alleging that it had “defamed the land of bravehearts by its mis-governance”.
“The BJP will continue to play the role of a constructive opposition in the state and work towards ensuring that the lotus blossoms in the next Assembly elections,” he said. He insisted that the party had to become an enabling tool for ensuring people’s welfare.
At the end of deliberations, the BJP issued three statements, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, victories in recent Assembly poll and “mis-governance” of the Ashok Gehlot regime.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China for expansion of five-nation BRICS
Nine developing nations attend ‘BRICS Plus’ meeting
Gyanvapi case with Varanasi District Judge
Supreme Court Bench won’t interfere with survey report | Int...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...
Hyderabad encounter fake, 10 cops must face trial : SC panel
Four rape-cum-murder accused were killed in 'encounter' | Po...