Ensure last-mile delivery of govt schemes: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Jaipur, May 20

BJP chief JP Nadda today unveiled a broad roadmap for further strengthening the party organisation and asked state unit leaders to ensure “last-mile delivery” of the government’s welfare schemes.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s office-bearers here, Nadda also hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan alleging that it had “defamed the land of bravehearts by its mis-governance”.

“The BJP will continue to play the role of a constructive opposition in the state and work towards ensuring that the lotus blossoms in the next Assembly elections,” he said. He insisted that the party had to become an enabling tool for ensuring people’s welfare.

At the end of deliberations, the BJP issued three statements, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, victories in recent Assembly poll and “mis-governance” of the Ashok Gehlot regime.

