Ensure no hate speech at Dharam Sansad: Supreme Court

New Delhi, April 26

On the eve of the ‘Dharam Sansad’ scheduled in Roorkee, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to place on record the steps taken to ensure that no untoward statement will be made at the event.

We are directing you to take all these steps. You are bound to. You are not doing a favour to us by following the directions. Apex Court Bench

The direction came from a three-judge Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar even as the Uttarakhand Government said all steps would be taken in accordance with the court’s directions.

As the Uttarakhand counsel said it was difficult to anticipate what would be said at the Dharam Sansad, the Bench shot back, “But if it is by the same person then you have to prevent it. Don’t make us say things….” The counsel said the authorities were confident that no untoward statement would be made during the event. However, the Bench went on to direct the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to place on record the statement and inform it about the corrective steps taken.

“You know the preventive measures. You will have to do it. If it still happens, we will ask the Chief Secretary to remain present. We are directing you to take all these steps.

You are bound to. You are not doing a favour to us by following the directions,” the Bench told the Uttarakhand counsel.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior counsel Kapil Sibal alleged that the authorities were not doing anything to stop hate speeches.

“They are holding them (Dharam Sansad) all over the country. It was recently held in Una (HP). We wrote to the Collector and SP to stop it but they did not do anything,” Sibal told the Bench.

The HP counsel said the state government had taken necessary preventive steps in this regard.

The Bench asked the Himachal Government to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to prevent hate speeches and posted the matter for further hearing on May 9.

Several FIRs were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar in December last year where hate speeches were allegedly made targeting a particular community.

