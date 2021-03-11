Ensure welfare schemes reach target groups: PM to ministries

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on government departments to adopt a proactive approach in reaching out to people so as to achieve optimum utilisation of financial inclusion schemes.

“The massive change of ensuring people-centric governance in the last eight years marked a change from the time when policies and decisions were government-centric. Earlier, it was the people’s responsibility to approach the government and avail benefits. In this system, the responsibility of the government and the administration had diminished. For instance, if a poor student needed a loan to study, there were so many processes that he\/she would get tired of the procedures and not come forward to avail of the benefits. It was the same with entrepreneurs.

“Due to lack of information, they could not even reach the ministry’s website. This government-centric approach damaged the country,” said the PM while launching the Jan Samarth Portal, a national portal for credit-linked government schemes and kicking off the week-long celebrations of the Finance Ministry and the Corporate Affairs Ministry of their journey over the past 75 years at a function here on Monday.

The newly launched portal will host all government-linked credit-linked schemes and “make life easy and help fulfil the dreams of students, entrepreneurs, traders and farmers. Students will be able to find out which is the best scheme. Entrepreneurs will be able to choose between different types of Mudra loans. This portal is a huge platform for end-to-end delivery. When loan becomes easy and there are fewer processes, it’s natural that more and more people will come forward to take loans. It is going to play an important role”, the PM said.

The PM also inaugurated a digital exhibition that traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years as well as released a special series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins that are easily identifiable to visually impaired persons and are embossed with the “Azadi ka Mahautsav” logo.

Pointing out that during the freedom movement, some took to satyagraha and some to arms, some intellectually used the power of the pen or fought in the courts, the PM felt after 75 years of Independence, it was the duty of every citizen to now again make some special contribution in the nation’s development.